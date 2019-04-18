The transportation department sets up help desks at terminals and opens hotlines

Published 8:36 AM, April 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of commuters and motorists have started to make their way out of the capital region for this year's Holy Week.

Officials expected the influx of vehicles traveling at major thoroughfares and expressways to peak on Holy Wednesday, April 17, or the last day of work before the holiday. (READ: Traffic advisory for Holy Week 2019)

Aika Rey files this report.

AIKA REY, REPORTING: Dumagsa na ang mga paluwas ng probinsya sa mga airport, seaports, at bus terminals.

It's an exodus of people going home to the provinces for the Holy Week at the airport, seaports, and bus terminals.

Nitong umaga ng Miyerkules Santo, mahaba na ang pila ng mga taong lilipad mula sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Ayon sa mga opisyal, tinatayang mga 8% ang increase ng mga babiyahe sa NAIA ngayong Semana Santa.

On the morning of Holy Wednesday, long lines greet travellers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Officials expect an 8% passenger increase in NAIA this Holy Week.

Sa mga bus terminals naman, punuan na rin ang mga sasakyan pagdating ng gabi. May ilan namang magbabakasaling umuwi kahit bilang chance passenger.

In terminals, buses are already fully booked by the evening. But some still try their luck as chance passengers.

MARK LAGARDO, PASSENGER TO DALAHICAN, QUEZON: Bali 8 pa kasi ako nandito Ma'am eh, so bali mga isang oras na ring nandito para sa ticket. Galing pa kasi kaming trabaho kaya ngayon lang kami nakapila.

I have been here since 8 pm, so I am waiting for an hour already. We are from work that's why we arrived here late.

Okay lang naman nakatayo kasi kailangan natin magsakripisyo kasi kailangan natin kasama samantalahin 'yung holiday para makasama 'yung pamilya natin.

It's okay for us to stand in the bus. A small sacrifice, as long as we're with our family during the holiday.

AIKA REY, REPORTING: Inaasahan naman na mula sa gabi ng Miyerkules Santo hanggang Huwebes Santo, magiging mabigat ang daloy ng trapiko. Mahigit 1,600 na traffic officers ang magbabantay sa mga lansangan ng Metro Manila.

Heavier traffic is expected Holy Wednesday night until Holy Thursday. More than 1,600 traffic officers are on duty at key Metro Manila roads.

Sa North Luzon Expressway naman, nagtalaga ng 700 na booth tellers at patrol officers para sa inaasahang dami ng mga dadaan sa toll gates.

At North Luzon Expressway, 700 booth tellers and patrol officers are deployed for the influx of motorists at toll gates.

Sinigurado naman ng Department of Transportation na may mga help desk sa mga terminal at operational 24/7 ang kanilang mga hotline. Mahigit 90,000 na pulis din ang nakadeploy para sa seguridad ng mga babiyahe ngayong Semana Santa.

The Department of Transportation places help desk at terminals and keeps their hotlines operational 24/7. More than 90,000 policemen are deployed to ensure security of those traveling for the Holy Week.

Aika Rey, Rappler, Manila. – Rappler.com