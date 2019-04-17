Drug suspect killed in Talisay City shootout with police
CEBU, Philippines – A drug suspect was killed in a drug operation on Wednesday, April 17, after allegedly fighting back during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Talisay City Police.
Authorities identified the suspect as Gilbert Alesir.
According to initial police reports, when Alesir realized that he was dealing with law enforcers, he allegedly shot at them.
Police said this prompted them to shoot back, killing the suspect.
Recovered at the crime scene was Alesir’s .357 caliber pistol and 10 small sachets of alleged shabu.
"Dugay na gipangita si [Alesir] kay high value target (We've been looking for Alesir because he's a high value target)," Welgie Abella of the Talisay City police told Rappler.
Abella also said Alesir’s group is wanted for alleged involvement in another shooting incident in November 2018, where Police Officer 1 Joseph Taping was injured after being shot in the chest. – Rappler.com
