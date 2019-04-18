Woman arrested in Mandaue City for trafficking own children
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 45-year-old woman was arrested by Mandaue City Police on Tuesday, April 16, for allegedly trafficking her own children online.
The Police's Women and Children Protection Center - Visayas Field Unit (WCPC-VFU) led the entrapment operation in Mandaue City. The unit said they caught her offering her two youngest daughters, ages 6 and 7, to child predators online.
A police official said the unnamed suspect also previously offered her 15-year-old daughter online for sexual exploitation.
The operation was a joint operation between the police and the Interantional Justice Mission.
Authorities also removed the suspect's two other children, 13 and 17, from the suspect's custody.
The suspect was booked on trafficking charges that can carry a life sentence if convicted in addition to P2 million to 5 million fine. – Ryan Macasero/Rappler
We keep you informed because you matter
We tell you the stories that matter. We ask, we probe, we explain.
But as we strive to do all this and speak truth to power, we face constant threats to our independence.
Help us make a difference through free and fearless journalism. With your help, you enable us to keep providing you with our brand of compelling and investigative work.
Joining Rappler PLUS allows us to build communities of action with you. PLUS members will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join exclusive online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.