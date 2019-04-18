'Daig pa ang penitensiya,' says an old lady as she leaves the venue of a campaign rally that lasted 7 hours

Published 9:33 AM, April 18, 2019

BATANGAS CITY, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday, April 17, that drugs are prevalent in Batangas and Lucena as he addressed supporters during a campaign rally of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Laban in this city.

“Please do not be offended, tutal para sa bayan‘to. Wala akong tinutukoy na tao dito. I talk in general terms. But apparently Lucena and Batangas right now appear to be with a red flag in the map of the drug scene,” he said.

(Please do not be offended, this is for the country. I am not singling out anyone here, I talk in general terms. But apparently Lucena and Batangas right now appear to be with a red flag in the map of the drug scene.)

Duterte reiterated his threats against officials linked to the trade.

“Huwag sa panahon ko na masira, huwag sa panahon ko. Do not do it because I will not…Human rights sabihin nyo, ___ina mo, papatayin ko, pati kayo kasali.” (Not in my time. Do not do it because I will not spare you. You say human rights, son of a bitch, I will kill you too.)

He cited the case of Ozamiz Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog, who was killed in a drug raid last year. Duterte also mentioned former Iloilo Mayor Jed Mabilog whom he has repeatedly linked to the narcotics trade and who has since left the country.

“Mamamatay din kayo. Maabutan ko kayo. Maniwala kayo. May 3 years pa ako. Uubusin ko talaga kayo. Para wala ng problema ang next generation.” (You will die and I'll still be here. Believe me. I still have 3 years. I will finish all of you so the next generation will have no problems.)

“Pakulong mo ako? Patayin mo ako? Pag nabuhay ako katayin kita. Kainin pa kita,” he added. (You will imprison me? Kill Me? If I live I will chop you up and even eat you.)

Duterte again lashed out at the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism and Rappler, saying he will soon reveal the funders behind the investigative report on his family’s wealth.

He said they're all paid and smelled bad, gesturing to the crowd.

While some members of the audience found the President's rants amusing, a spectator watching from the big screen outside the main venue said people started to leave because of Duterte’s foul mouth.

“Sabi ng matandang katabi ko pagkakabastos daw ho ng bunganga. Anong klaseng presidente daw ang mura ng mura kaya sabi sa anak nya ay tutoy tayo na,” she said. (An elderly beside me said the language was rude, and questioned what kind of president keeps saying foul words and cursing. They decided to go home with their child.)

Another old lady walking out of the venue described her experience as “daig pa ang penitensiya (it even beats penitensya),” as the campaign rally lasted 7 hours.

PDP-Laban’s rally started with a pre-program at 3 pm where each of the 5 administration candidates was given time to address the crowd.

TV host Willie Revillame and his lady dancers entertained the crowd while waiting for the President who was initially scheduled to arrive at 6 pm.

The venue was locked down past 5 pm, but Duterte went up on stage only around 8 pm and addressed the audience for 2 hours. – Rappler.com