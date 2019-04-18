As many as 12,000 passengers use the airport daily during Holy Week

Published 10:49 AM, April 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Clark International Airport opened 3 new facilities to accommodate the surge of passengers during Holy Week 2019.

In a statement on Thursday, April 18, Clark International Airport said its domestic arrival facade and hallway have been relocated. Swing gates were also added to address the passenger congestion in the pre-departure area.

A 48-square meter gangway was also constructed to serve as a passageway linking the domestic and international pre-departure areas.

According to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority and the Clark International Airport Corporation, these new facilities were created as a response to the surge of passengers using the airport.

The facilities also aim to provide a “more convenient and safe travel” for passengers, whose daily count reached as much as 12,000 during Holy Week.

As of Wednesday, April 17, the airport has served more than 1.2 million passengers, over 650,000 of whom traveled to domestic destinations.

The Clark International Airport, the second gateway to Metro Manila, is one of the high-impact projects under the Duterte administration's ambitious Build, Build, Build program.

The Clark International Airport hit a record P1.07 billion in revenues for 2018, the first time the airport breached the billion-peso mark since it was created in 1995.

In January, the government signed a 25-year contract with the North Luzon Airport Consortium (NLAC) for the operations and maintenance of the Clark International Airport. NLAC will also develop the new terminal targeted for completion by 2021. – Rappler.com