DFA begins evacuating Filipinos from Libya
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Thursday, April 18, that it began evacuating Filipinos from conflict-torn Tripoli, Libya, two weeks after intense fighting broke out in the city.
Libya is currently seeing the power struggle among militias that had overthrown Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Over 120 have been killed as a result.
According to the DFA, 7 Filipino hospital workers and 4 students were evacuated Thursday morning to Tunisia, from where they will be repatriated to the Philippines.
Philippine Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Elmer Cato said 13 more Filipinos are expected to be evacuated to Tunisia in the next few days.
Cato added that of the estimated 1,000 Filipinos in Tripoli, only 20 have so far requested repatriation despite efforts of the embassy to convince them to go home.
The Philippine government on Wednesday, April 10, imposed a total deployment ban on Filipino workers to the Libyan capital. - Rappler.com
