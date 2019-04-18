Quezon City to set up youth desk
MANILA, Philippines – Quezon City will soon have a Sangguniang Kabataan desk after the passage of City Ordinance 2824-2019 consolidating all youth projects and programs in the city.
Introduced by Councilor Noel Lorenzo Dela Fuente III, the city government in a statement on Thursday, April 18, said that the city ordinance also seeks to improve the accessibility of services to the youth, especially those in the marginalized sector.
However, the city government did not say when the desk will be established.
“There is a necessity to establish a mechanism, system or help desk intended directly to cater to the needs of the youth of the city,” the ordinance read.
The youth desk will provide information on how to receive scholarship grants, livelihood and job opportunities, as well as medical and legal services.
The desk will also provide information on counseling referrals and rehabilitation programs. – Rappler.com
