Police say Franz Sabalones was shot in the head upon leaving his car in Barangay South Triangle, Quezon City

Published 7:18 PM, April 18, 2019

CEBU, Philippines – A self-confessed drug lord from Cebu was shot dead by unknown assailants in Quezon City during the early hours of Thursday, April 18.

Franz Sabalones, 41, was out with his friends to watch a billiard tournament in Barangay South Triangle, Quezon City when he was shot in the head as soon as he alighted from his vehicle.

Sabalones was initially identified by investigators as Jerome Cabilao, because of several identification cards recovered from the scene.

A spent cartridge from an unknown caliber was also recovered from the crime scene.

Thursday afternoon, a Joselito Cabilao went to the QCPD Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) and introduced himself as the cousin of the victim. He later said the victim was actually Franz Sabalones of San Fernando, Cebu,

Police Brigadier General Joselito Esquivel Jr, the Quezon City Police District director, said that they have yet to establish the motive behind the killing of Sabalones.

"[W]e cannot discount the possibility that he was killed because of alleged involvement in illegal drugs trade," he added.

"Nakatanggap kasi tayo ng impormasyon na bukod sa siya ay 'most wanted' ng Cebu City, siya rin ay isang hinihinalang drug lord."

(We received information that aside from the fact that he among the "most wanted" criminals in Cebu City, he is also an alleged drug lord)

Though Sabalones claimed to have been "mistakenly tagged" as a drug lord, he surrendered to the Philippine National Police last August 2016 and said that he "wanted to change." – Rappler.com