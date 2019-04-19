5 killed in motorcycle crashes in Tarlac, La Union
BAGUIO, Philippines – Five people died in two separate motorcycle crashes in Tarlac and La Union over the holy week.
On Thursday Morning, April 18, in San Isidro, Paniqui, Tarlac, an Isuzu Wing Van on its way to Manila struck a group of motorcycle riders from Pampanga heading to the Our Lady of Manaoag Shrine.
The following were killed in the collision:
- Ronnel Gutierrez Hernandez, 32
- Annabelle Santos Canilao, 28
- Marlou Lacap Mendoza, 21
- Christian Sunglao, 16
The following were reported injured:
- Loverich Dela Cruz
- Analizabeth Hipolito
- Ernand Fresnido
- Raquel Buama
The group from Macabebe, Pampanga always made their pilgrimage to Manaoag during the Holy Week.
Truck driver Andres Recto Bobis, 53, was detained by the Paniqui police. He claimed to have swerved a bit because he was sleepy.
A second crash
Meanwhile, Melecio Natura Jr., 33, who was riding behind his elder brother Rommel, 35, died after their motorcycle lost control and apparently hit a tree in Barangay Napaset in Luna, La Union, on Friday Morning, April 19.
The two were brought to Balaoan District Hospital but Melecio died due to the severity of his wounds. – Rappler.com
