Brothers drown in Ilocos Sur reservoir on Good Friday
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Two young brothers drowned in a mini-dam reservoir in the afternoon of Good Friday, April 19, in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur.
Kobe Santos, 9, and brother Simon Serna, 7, both from Cabugao, were fished out in Barangay Aragan and brought to the Pira Clinic and Hospital, but doctors weren't able to revive them.
Police Captain Rami Llaneras said the siblings fell into the reservoir when the rope of the bamboo ladder snapped. – Rappler.com
