Police say no one was hurt in the explosion

Published 3:53 PM, April 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – An explosion rocked the Davao City Police Office on Black Saturday, April 20, after a recovered bomb blew up inside a stockroom in the compound.

According to a police report, the explosion happened inside the stockroom of the explosive and ordnance disposal (EOD) unit in the compound at around 11:30 am on Saturday.

"The previously recovered explosive materials/evidence placed inside the stockroom of EOD may have accidentally exploded," the police report said.

There were no casualities from the explosion. Fire teams responded to contain the fire.

Authorities said that EOD personnel were still investigating what triggered the blast. – Rappler.com