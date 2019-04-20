Cop shot dead in Ilocos Norte
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – A cop who was home in Ilocos Norte for Holy Week was shot dead on Good Friday, April 19.
Police Corporal Wilbert Rarogal Jr, who was based in Kalinga and was vacationing in Barangay Santiago in Marcos town, was attacked while aboard a tricycle with his relatives.
According to Marcos Police Chief Captain Johnveil Maramag, Rarogal was shot with a 9mm pistol at about 9:30 pm on Good Friday.
The police report said Rarogal went swimming in the river with relatives and went home with his group in a rented tricycle.
The report said that the road was dusty, and made dustier by the tricycle. The brother of the victim, who was with Rarogal in the tricycle, said the dust from their motorcycle might have enraged the driver or rider of the motorcycle behind them as he overtook the tricycle and shot the cop in the chest.
Police recovered from the scene several spent slugs of the 9 mm pistol. – Rappler.com
We keep you informed because you matter
We tell you the stories that matter. We ask, we probe, we explain.
But as we strive to do all this and speak truth to power, we face constant threats to our independence.
Help us make a difference through free and fearless journalism. With your help, you enable us to keep providing you with our brand of compelling and investigative work.
Joining Rappler PLUS allows us to build communities of action with you. PLUS members will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join exclusive online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.