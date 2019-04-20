Police Corporal Wilbert Rarogal Jr was heading home with his relatives after a swimming excursion in Marcos town when he was attacked

Published 4:49 PM, April 20, 2019

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – A cop who was home in Ilocos Norte for Holy Week was shot dead on Good Friday, April 19.

Police Corporal Wilbert Rarogal Jr, who was based in Kalinga and was vacationing in Barangay Santiago in Marcos town, was attacked while aboard a tricycle with his relatives.

According to Marcos Police Chief Captain Johnveil Maramag, Rarogal was shot with a 9mm pistol at about 9:30 pm on Good Friday.

The police report said Rarogal went swimming in the river with relatives and went home with his group in a rented tricycle.

The report said that the road was dusty, and made dustier by the tricycle. The brother of the victim, who was with Rarogal in the tricycle, said the dust from their motorcycle might have enraged the driver or rider of the motorcycle behind them as he overtook the tricycle and shot the cop in the chest.

Police recovered from the scene several spent slugs of the 9 mm pistol. – Rappler.com