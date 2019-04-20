8 killed after passenger-loaded dump truck falls in ravine in Kalinga
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Eight people who were on their way to a traditional thanksgiving event were killed when their vehicle fell into a ravine in Tabuk City, Kalinga, on Saturday morning, April 20.
The Isuzu Elf truck had 40 passengers who were heading to a nearby village when the incident happened at 8:30 am on Saturday in Sitio Bonongsay in Barangay Malin-awa.
The passengers were on their way to Barangay Balawag for a “posipos” – a thanksgiving ritual that old people need to host to make them healthy. Many of the injured were senior citizens.
According to witnesses, the truck suddenly stopped on the slope apparently to change gears but instead fell into the 4-meter-deep ravine.
The passengers were not able to scamper away when the dump truck fell upside down into the rice paddy. Most of those injured were trapped inside.
Four of the passengers died on the spot while 4 others died at the Kalinga Provincial Hospital and Almora General Hospital.
Authorities identified those killed as Kimkim Gallema, Rufina Mangagam, Crisanta Casirayan, Doming Matalang, Rosita Mangagam, Ngi-iw Gaano, Edmundo Mangagam, and Joles Alvester. – Rappler.com
We keep you informed because you matter
We tell you the stories that matter. We ask, we probe, we explain.
But as we strive to do all this and speak truth to power, we face constant threats to our independence.
Help us make a difference through free and fearless journalism. With your help, you enable us to keep providing you with our brand of compelling and investigative work.
Joining Rappler PLUS allows us to build communities of action with you. PLUS members will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join exclusive online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.