Authorities say 40 passengers were on an Isuzu Elf dump truck to attend a thanksgiving ritual in a nearby village when the incident happened

Published 5:13 PM, April 20, 2019

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Eight people who were on their way to a traditional thanksgiving event were killed when their vehicle fell into a ravine in Tabuk City, Kalinga, on Saturday morning, April 20.

The Isuzu Elf truck had 40 passengers who were heading to a nearby village when the incident happened at 8:30 am on Saturday in Sitio Bonongsay in Barangay Malin-awa.

The passengers were on their way to Barangay Balawag for a “posipos” – a thanksgiving ritual that old people need to host to make them healthy. Many of the injured were senior citizens.

According to witnesses, the truck suddenly stopped on the slope apparently to change gears but instead fell into the 4-meter-deep ravine.

The passengers were not able to scamper away when the dump truck fell upside down into the rice paddy. Most of those injured were trapped inside.

Four of the passengers died on the spot while 4 others died at the Kalinga Provincial Hospital and Almora General Hospital.

Authorities identified those killed as Kimkim Gallema, Rufina Mangagam, Crisanta Casirayan, Doming Matalang, Rosita Mangagam, Ngi-iw Gaano, Edmundo Mangagam, and Joles Alvester. – Rappler.com