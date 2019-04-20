Phase 2 of Boracay road rehabilitation underway
AKLAN, Philippines – Tourists, residents, and commuters have to bear the temporary inconvenience caused by road construction in Boracay Island as Phase 2 of the rehabilitation being undertaken by the Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) is finally underway.
The improvement of the 1.9-kilometer road from the Elizalde property near Balabag Plaza will connect to the newly-rehabilitated 4.122-kilometer road from Cagban port towards Barangay Balabag.
The 1.4-kilometer two lane road from Crossing Rotunda to Tambisaan Port in Barangay Manoc-Manoc will also undergo rehabilitation.
The second phase of civil works – part of the 20-kilometer Boracay circumferential road – is expected to be finished this year.
The 3.3-kilometer road will be widened to 12 meters with plant strip, drainage works, walkways, and bicycle lanes on both sides for bikers and joggers. It has a funding of P300 million.
The P490-million Phase I road construction has been substantially completed from Cagban port to Hue Hotel (2.66-km section) in Barangay Manoc-Manoc and from Hue Hotel to Elizalde property in Barangay Balabag (1.462-km section).
The DPWH is also seeking funding requirements for Phase 3 to cover the 1.9-kilometer road rehabilitation from Barangay Balabag (CityMall Boracay) to Barangay Yapak.
In a related development, the demolition of portions of structures in the main road are also ongoing. Hotels and establishments found violating the coastal and road easements are urged to voluntary self-demolish or remove their structures.
Illegal structures affected by the Phase 2 road construction will be removed prior to full road rehabilitation, the Boracay Inter-Agency Rehabilitation Management Group said. – Rappler.com
