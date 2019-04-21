'Only tourists with confirmed bookings with accredited hotels and establishments are allowed to cross the island,' the Civil Aeronautics Board reminds airlines

Published 4:14 PM, April 21, 2019

AKLAN, Philippines – The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) reminded all airlines operating in Kalibo and Caticlan airports to review their schedules in relation to the carrying capacity of Boracay Island.

CAB Executive Director Carmelo Arcilla issued the Boracay Summer Advisory 2019 on April 17, which is also applicable to all scheduled, non-scheduled, local and international flights in Roxas Airport in Roxas City, and Iloilo International Airport in Iloilo, which are considered jump-off points to Boracay Island.

Arcilla stressed that "all carriers are strongly reminded to review their schedules to comply with the carrying capacity of the popular tourist destination."

"To maintain the gains achieved and to further improvements of the rehabilitation of Boracay Island, only tourists with confirmed bookings with accredited hotels and establishments are allowed to cross the island," Arcilla said.

"If the final destination is Boracay Island, the booking facility must clearly prompt the person attempting to book a flight regarding the current policy of the government in clear and understandable language," he added.

The Boracay inter-agency task force had put a cap of 6,405 tourist arrivals per day when Boracay Island reopened on October 26, 2018, following a 6-month closure over sanitation issues.

The maximum number of tourists who may enter Boracay was based on a study commissioned by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Thousands of travelers are expected to flock to Boracay this summer. As of April 8, the task force accredited 339 establishments with 12,083 rooms. – Rappler.com