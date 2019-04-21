'Sa huli, sa kabila ng kadiliman at kahirapan, ang kabutihan at pagmamahalan pa rin ang mananaig,' says Vice President Leni Robredo on Easter Sunday

Published 10:04 AM, April 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo urged Filipinos to defend their freedom in the face of threats to democracy, as the Philippines celebrated the feast of Jesus' triumph over death on Easter Sunday, April 21.

"Sa panahong ito kung saan tila maraming banta sa ating demokrasya at mga karapatan, gawin nating liwanang ang lakas at sakripisyo ni Kristo upang patuloy tayong tumindig at magkapit-bisig upang ipagtanggol ang ating kalayaan," Robredo said in a Facebook video message Saturday evening, April 20.

(At a time when there seems a lot of threats to democracy and our rights, may Christ's strength and sacrifice light our paths in standing up and defending our freedom together.)

"Magsilbing paalala rin sana ang araw na ito sa ating lahat na sa huli, sa kabila ng kadiliman at kahirapan, ang kabutihan at pagmamahalan pa rin ang mananaig," she added.

(May this day also remind us that in the end, despite the darkness and the difficulties, goodness and love will prevail.)

The Vice President, leader of the opposition, has long warned against threats to freedom and democracy under President Rodrigo Duterte. (READ: Robredo: 'It’s time to take a stand because democracy is at risk again')

Robredo previously slammed Duterte's disregard for human rights as he continues to wage his bloody war on drugs. The Vice President also opposed Duterte's tirades against democratic institutions like the Commission on Human Rights and the Commission on Audit.

On press freedom, the Vice President tagged as "political harassment" the arrest of Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa over a cyber libel case.

Robredo also remains critical of Duterte's pivot towards China. The Philippines in July 2016 won a historic case against China at a Hague tribunal, which upheld the Philippines' rights over the West Philippine Sea. Duterte, however, chose to set aside this ruling to gain loans and grants from Beijing.

Living out Easter every day

In her Easter message this year, Robredo also said she hopes Filipinos will live out Jesus' resurrection in their daily lives as well.

"Sana ay gawin nating makabuluhan ang Kanyang muling pagkabuhay sa pamamagitan ng pagsasabuhay ng Kanyang mga aral sa ating pang-araw-araw na pamumuhay. Isa rin itong magandang pagkakataon upang patuloy nating pagnilayan ang ating mga gawa at ituwid ang ating mga naging pagkakamali," said Robredo.

(May we give meaning to His resurrection by living out His lessons in our everyday lives. This is also a good chance for us to continue reflecting on our actions and correct our wrongdoings.)

She then said everyone has been given the opportunity to correct their mistakes and improve, not just for themselves but for the rest of the country.

"Tandaan natin: Ang bawat isa sa atin ay may pag-asa, kakayahan, at pagkakataong magbago at mas pagpabutihin ang ating mga sarili, hindi lang para sa sarili nating interes kundi para sa kapakanan ng ating kapwa at ng minamahal nating bayan," said Robredo.

(Remember this: Each of us has the hope, the ability, and the chance to change our ourselves, not just for our self interests but for the sake of our neighbors and our beloved country.)

"Anuman ang ating pinagdadaanan o kahaharapin pa, gawin sana nating inspirasyon si Kristo at ang araw na ito upang magpatuloy sa ating paglalakbay. Huwag sana tayong panghinaan ng loob na magsimulang muli at magbagong-buhay," she added.

(Whatever we may have to face in the future, may Christ and this day serve as our inspiration to continue on our journey. Let us not be discouraged to start anew.) – Rappler.com