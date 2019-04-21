Filipinos celebrate the feast of Christ's resurrection through the Easter Vigil and the traditional Salubong procession

Published 10:40 AM, April 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Asia's most predominantly Christian country celebrated the feast of Christ's resurrection on Easter Sunday, April 21, through rituals such as a dawn procession called the Salubong.

The Salubong reenacts the meeting of Christ and his mother, Mary, on the first Easter.

Hours before this, close to midnight on Holy Saturday, April 20, Catholics gathered in churches for the Easter Vigil. In this ritual that lasts around two hours, churches light their Paschal candles and renew their baptismal promises. (READ: Tagle at Easter Vigil: Be the love that triumphs over sin, death)

Here's how Philippines celebrated Easter this year.

– Rappler.com