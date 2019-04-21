Bookmark this page to watch the Disinformation and Democratic Decay Forum on Monday and Tuesday, April 22 and 23

MANILA, Philippines – For the second straight year, a network of journalists, academics, bloggers, and advocates known as the Consortium on Democracy and Disinformation will be holding a two-day forum on online disinformation and how to battle the spread of lies.

The forum, entitled "Disinformation and Democratic Decay: Why deceptive information erodes democratic institutions and how to fight forward," is set for Monday and Tuesday, April 22 and 23. It will be held at the auditorium of the University of the Philippines (UP) Bonifacio Global City campus.

Among the speakers are Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, who will be delivering the keynote address on truth in the age of disinformation, and former ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, who will be speaking about democratic decay in the Philippines.

Copies of "Verafied: A DIY Guide to Fact Checking and Fighting Fake News" and "Democratic Decay and Disinformation in the Digital Age" will also be distributed for free at the forum.

The Consortium on Democracy and Disinformation includes ABS-CBN, Al Jazeera, GMA, Inquirer, Rappler, Vera Files, the Department of Communication of Ateneo de Manila University, the Department of Communication of De La Salle University, the UP College of Mass Communication, Asian Institute of Journalism and Communication, Blogwatch, Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility, Citizen Safe, Foundation for Media Alternatives, and Pagbabago@Pilipinas Foundation. (READ: How groups, individuals came together to fight lies in 2018)

Below is the program for the two-day event as of Sunday, April 21:

DAY 1 Program 9:15 am - 10:30 am The Deepening Crisis of Disinformation Presentations by Ellen Tordesillas of Vera Files (insights from fact-checking) and Sherwin de Vera of Northern Dispatch (examples of red-tagging), followed by a panel discussion with the presenters and Steven Butler of the Committee to Protect Journalists. Moderated by Diosa Labiste of UP 10:45 am - 12:00 pm Keynote: Truth in the Age of Disinformation Patricia Evangelista of Rappler in conversation with Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, followed by Bishop David’s keynote address 1:00 pm - 2:15 pm Technology as Source of Disinformation, Resource for Democracy 2:15 pm - 3:30 pm Democratic Decay in the Philippines Address by former ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, followed by a discussion with the retired justice, Professor Rachel Khan of UP, Glenda Gloria of Rappler, Jane Uymatiao of Blogwatch Moderated by Steven Butler of CPJ 3:45 pm - 5:00 pm Disinformation and the Erosion of Democratic Institutions A discussion with Irene Jay Liu of Google News Lab, Ging Reyes of ABS-CBN, James Gomez of the Asian Centre, and Professor Joseph Jovellanos of Phinma University of Pangasinan Moderated by Jay Anthony Cavales of Phinma Southwestern University 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm Book Launch: The Vera Files Do-It-Yourself Fact Checking Manual Address by Ellen Tordesillas of Vera Files

DAY 2 Program 9:15 am - 10:30 am The Architecture of Disinformation A discussion with leaders in advertising, public relations, and corporate communications Moderated by John Nery 10:45 am - 12:30 pm The Way Forward A discussion with university heads including UP Diliman chancellor Michael Tan and Holy Angel University president Luis Maria Calingo Moderated by Karen Davila of ABS-CBN 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm Creative Responses to Disinformation A discussion with Simon Milner of Facebook, Rechelle Barraquias of Xavier University, Lourd de Veyra of TV5, Bart Guingona of Pagbabago@Pilipinas 3:15 pm - 4:15 pm Fighting Forward: Workshops Citizen Journalism | Dabet Panelo & Kori Quintos, ABS-CBN Empowering Truth-tellers | Jane Uymatiao & Noemi Dado, Blogwatch Fact-checking | Yvonne Chua, UP Master Class | Kara David, GMA 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm Fighting Forward: Workshops Digital Literacy | Chris Kuzhuppily, Facebook Digital Verification | Irene Jay Liu, Google News Lab 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm Closing Session and Call to Action

