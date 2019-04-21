'Our nation, together with the rest of the world, is outraged by these latest senseless acts of terror and violence,' says the spokesman of President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 8:30 PM, April 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government expressed its outrage over the deadly bombings that hit Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, April 21, saying that terrorism "has no place in society."

"Our nation, together with the rest of the world, is outraged by these latest senseless acts of terror and violence," said Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo in a statement on Easter Sunday.

"As we recall our recent commitment to boost ties with Sri Lanka and the warm relations between the leaders our of countries, we express our sincere solidarity and offer our heartfelt prayers to the citizens of Sri Lanka as well as to the other people who have been affected by this horrific attack."

At least 158 people were killed in a series of 8 blasts at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

Agence France-Presse quoted hospital sources as saying that British, Dutch, and American citizens were among the dead.

Panelo said the Philippine government offers its "deep condolences to the grieving families of those who perished as we wish the safe recovery of those injured."

"As Sri Lanka currently sifts through the rubble and tries to find sense in this period of confusion and terror, we reiterate our expressions of support for our Asian neighbor, as well as to other countries who are dealing with the same evil deeds," President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman also said.

"Humanity must stand as one in putting an end to hatred, bigotry, and poverty, and promote growth and development among nations as well as work for world peace."

Religious and world leaders have condemned the Sri Lanka blasts.

In his Easter Sunday address at the Vatican, Pope Francis said, "I want to express my affectionate closeness with the Christian community, attacked while it was at prayer, and to all the victims of such cruel violence." – Rappler.com