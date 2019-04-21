Philippines denounces Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government expressed its outrage over the deadly bombings that hit Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, April 21, saying that terrorism "has no place in society."
"Our nation, together with the rest of the world, is outraged by these latest senseless acts of terror and violence," said Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo in a statement on Easter Sunday.
"As we recall our recent commitment to boost ties with Sri Lanka and the warm relations between the leaders our of countries, we express our sincere solidarity and offer our heartfelt prayers to the citizens of Sri Lanka as well as to the other people who have been affected by this horrific attack."
At least 158 people were killed in a series of 8 blasts at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.
Agence France-Presse quoted hospital sources as saying that British, Dutch, and American citizens were among the dead.
Panelo said the Philippine government offers its "deep condolences to the grieving families of those who perished as we wish the safe recovery of those injured."
"As Sri Lanka currently sifts through the rubble and tries to find sense in this period of confusion and terror, we reiterate our expressions of support for our Asian neighbor, as well as to other countries who are dealing with the same evil deeds," President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman also said.
"Humanity must stand as one in putting an end to hatred, bigotry, and poverty, and promote growth and development among nations as well as work for world peace."
Religious and world leaders have condemned the Sri Lanka blasts.
In his Easter Sunday address at the Vatican, Pope Francis said, "I want to express my affectionate closeness with the Christian community, attacked while it was at prayer, and to all the victims of such cruel violence." – Rappler.com
We keep you informed because you matter
We tell you the stories that matter. We ask, we probe, we explain.
But as we strive to do all this and speak truth to power, we face constant threats to our independence.
Help us make a difference through free and fearless journalism. With your help, you enable us to keep providing you with our brand of compelling and investigative work.
Joining Rappler PLUS allows us to build communities of action with you. PLUS members will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join exclusive online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.