(3rd UPDATE) Phivolcs warns that aftershocks and damage are expected following the earthquake on Monday, April 22

Published 5:19 PM, April 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – A magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocked parts of Luzon at 5:11 pm on Monday, April 22.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) revised the magnitude upwards, after initially pegging the earthquake at magnitude 5.7.

In a bulletin, Phivolcs said the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Castillejos, Zambales.

The following intensities were recorded:

Intensity V - San Felipe, Zambales; Malolos and Obando, Bulacan; Quezon City; Lipa, Batangas; City of Manila; Abucay, Bataan; Valenzuela City; Magalang, Pampanga

Intensity IV - Pasig City; Makati City; Caloocan City; Meycauayan and San Jose del Monte, Bulacan; Floridablanca, Pampanga; Villasis, Pangasinan; Tagaytay City; Villasis, Pangasinan; Baguio City; Marikina City; Las Piñas City

Intensity III - Dasmariñas, Indang, and General Trias, Cavite; Lucban, Quezon; Muntinlupa City; Cabanatuan City, Palayan City, Gapan City, Santo Domingo and Talavera, Nueva Ecija

Intensity II - Baler, Aurora

Phivolcs warned that aftershocks and damage are expected. – Rappler.com