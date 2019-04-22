Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks Luzon
MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – A magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocked parts of Luzon at 5:11 pm on Monday, April 22.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) revised the magnitude upwards, after initially pegging the earthquake at magnitude 5.7.
In a bulletin, Phivolcs said the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Castillejos, Zambales.
The following intensities were recorded:
- Intensity V - San Felipe, Zambales; Malolos and Obando, Bulacan; Quezon City; Lipa, Batangas; City of Manila; Abucay, Bataan; Valenzuela City; Magalang, Pampanga
- Intensity IV - Pasig City; Makati City; Caloocan City; Meycauayan and San Jose del Monte, Bulacan; Floridablanca, Pampanga; Villasis, Pangasinan; Tagaytay City; Villasis, Pangasinan; Baguio City; Marikina City; Las Piñas City
- Intensity III - Dasmariñas, Indang, and General Trias, Cavite; Lucban, Quezon; Muntinlupa City; Cabanatuan City, Palayan City, Gapan City, Santo Domingo and Talavera, Nueva Ecija
- Intensity II - Baler, Aurora
Phivolcs warned that aftershocks and damage are expected. – Rappler.com
