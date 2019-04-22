All passengers are evacuated from train stations as operations are halted due to the earthquake on Monday, April 22

Published 6:40 PM, April 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3, Light Rail Transit (LRT) Lines 1 and 2, and Philippine National Railways (PNR) suspended operations after an earthquake hit Luzon on Monday afternoon, April 22.

In a statement sent to reporters, Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Libiran said: "Stop operation muna tayo ngayon sa MRT3 (We've stopped MRT3 operations for now) to assess the status of our structures. We need to first ensure that our structures are safe."

Libiran added that Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade's order is not to risk commuters' safety.

"Better to be safe than sorry. Siguraduhin na ligtas sakyan ang buong linya bago natin patakbuhin ulit (We should ensure that it is safe to ride the entire railway system before resuming operations)," she said.

The LRT2 also announced that it suspended operations at around 5:18 pm. All stations were closed to passengers, as "all facilities and systems" were assessed.

At around 6 pm, the LRT2 said it would no longer resume operations for the evening.

"For the safety of everyone, a more thorough inspection shall be conducted to ensure the integrity of LRT2 structures and systems. LRT2 will resume operations tomorrow (Tuesday, April 23) at 4:30 in the morning," said LRT Authority spokesman Hernando Cabrera on Twitter.

The LRT1 suspended operations for the entire Roosevelt-Baclaran line as well.

"We are requesting passengers to remain calm and be mindful of their and their fellow passengers' safety while disembarking at the stations," said the LRT1.

In an additional update sent past 6 pm, Libiran said all passengers have already been unloaded from the MRT3, LRT1, and LRT2.

"Preliminary guidance from NDRRMC (National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council) is not to resume operations until after a 5-hour observation period, based on risk of aftershocks, based on a similar earthquake event in Indonesia," Libiran also said.

PNR General Manager Junn Magno, meanwhile, said "scout trains" were sent to check critical bridges as operations were halted.

"We may resume service if tracks and bridges are passable and certified by [the] PNR engineering department," Magno said.

At the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the earthquake did not affect takeoffs and landings, according to Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Ed Monreal. A runway inspection was also conducted to ensure safety.

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck at 5:11 pm on Monday, with the epicenter located in Castillejos, Zambales.

The earthquake was also felt in other provinces in Luzon and in the capital region of Metro Manila. – Rappler.com