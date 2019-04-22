Three bodies have been pulled out of a collapsed building in the town of Porac, Pampanga, while an old woman and her grandchild were crushed to death by another building in the town of Lubao, also in Pampanga

Published 7:39 PM, April 22, 2019

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Five people were killed when at least two buildings collapsed as a magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocked parts of Luzon on Monday, April 22, a local official said.

Three bodies have been pulled out of a collapsed building in the town of Porac, while an old woman and her grandchild were crushed to death by another building in the town of Lubao, Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda told ABS-CBN.

"The quake has caused a blackout," she said, hampering rescue efforts in the early evening as night closed in. – Rappler.com