After the Luzon earthquake, Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto says he 'received reports that there are cracks' in their building

Published 8:00 PM, April 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate suspended work for Tuesday, April 23, following the magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck Luzon on Monday, April 22.

Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, who is officer-in-charge while Senate President Vicente Sotto III is abroad, said he "received reports that there are cracks in the building."

"Will wait for advice from OSAA (Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms) when best to report back to work," Recto also said.

The earthquake left at least 5 people dead in the province of Pampanga, according to Governor Lilia Pineda.

The full extent of the damage was being assessed on Monday evening. – Rappler.com