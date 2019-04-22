Senate suspends work for April 23 as 'cracks' seen in building
MANILA, Philippines – The Senate suspended work for Tuesday, April 23, following the magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck Luzon on Monday, April 22.
Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, who is officer-in-charge while Senate President Vicente Sotto III is abroad, said he "received reports that there are cracks in the building."
"Will wait for advice from OSAA (Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms) when best to report back to work," Recto also said.
The earthquake left at least 5 people dead in the province of Pampanga, according to Governor Lilia Pineda.
The full extent of the damage was being assessed on Monday evening. – Rappler.com
