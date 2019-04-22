#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, April 23
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, April 23, following a magnitude 6.1 earthquake that rocked parts of Luzon on Monday, April 22.
- Polytechnic University of the Philippines - classes in all Metro Manila branches and campuses; work also suspended in all Metro Manila branches and campuses, except for security personnel and building inspectors
- Philippine Science High School Central Luzon Campus
- University of Santo Tomas - classes in all levels and office work
