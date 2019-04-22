The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority suspends number coding for public utility vehicles on Tuesday, April 23, as railway lines are closed due to the Luzon earthquake

Published 10:55 PM, April 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) lifted the number coding scheme for all public utility vehicles (PUVs) for Tuesday, April 23.

The suspension was announced late Monday, April 22, as railway lines in Metro Manila were temporarily closed due to the magnitude 6.1 earthquake that rocked parts of Luzon.

Passengers were stranded on Monday evening due to the suspension of railway operations. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, April 23)

The Philippine National Police deployed 4 coasters, 4 trucks, and a bus to help bring stranded commuters from Cubao to Monumento and Pasay City.

The MMDA also dispatched two shuttles to offer free rides to commuters affected by the suspended railway operations, from Ortigas to Ayala and then to Timog in Quezon City.

The MMDA also allowed provincial buses to pick up stranded passengers along EDSA, despite the ban which was implemented starting Monday.

The earthquake struck at 5:11 pm on Monday, with the epicenter located in Castillejos, Zambales. At least 8 people were reported dead in Pampanga.

The earthquake was also felt in other provinces in Luzon and in the capital region of Metro Manila. – Rappler.com