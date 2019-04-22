2 drown in separate incidents in Zambales
ZAMBALES, Philippines – Two people drowned in separate incidents in Zambales across the weekend.
The victims were identified as Pjay R. Chavarria, 35 years old, a factory worker residing in Mangahan, Subic and Jay-R M. Urbano, 26, self-employed and resident of Purok-2, Tabalong, Sta. Cruz.
According to Police Captain Jonathan C. Bardaje, chief of police of the San Antonio Municipal Police Station, Chavarria went swimming in front of Kawayan Beach Resort in San Antonio along with his family and relatives last Saturday morning, April 20. However, because the victim did not know how to swim, it took only a few minutes and he drowned.
Two tourists tried to rescue him and a registered nurse, Aileen Perez, tried to revive him using CPR but the victim did not survive.
He was later transferred to Brgy. Pundakit proper where the attending doctor in the Rural Health Unit of San Antonio confirmed the death of Chavarria. His body now lies in St. James Funeral Homes in Subic.
Meanwhile, Police Captain Rolando S. Ballon, acting chief of police of Candelaria Municipal Police Station, reported the death of Urbano who drowned while swimming in Riverside Resort in Brgy. Lauis, Candelaria last Easter Sunday, April 21.
He was last seen swimming around 1:30 pm. Other guests found his lifeless body submerged in the water.
The victim was rushed to Candelaria District Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. – Rappler.com
