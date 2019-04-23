6 soldiers killed, 9 wounded in clash with NPA in Samar
MANILA, Philippines – Six soldiers were killed and 9 others wounded in a clash with communist rebels in Calbiga town in Samar on Tuesday, April 23.
According to a report from the military, troops from the 46th Infantry Battalion were in "hot pursuit" of members of the New People's Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, in the hinterlands of the town.
The firefight was still ongoing as of posting.
More to follow. – Rappler.com
We keep you informed because you matter
We tell you the stories that matter. We ask, we probe, we explain.
But as we strive to do all this and speak truth to power, we face constant threats to our independence.
Help us make a difference through free and fearless journalism. With your help, you enable us to keep providing you with our brand of compelling and investigative work.
Joining Rappler PLUS allows us to build communities of action with you. PLUS members will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join exclusive online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.