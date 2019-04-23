Troops from the 46th Infantry Battalion clash with communist rebels in Calbiga town in Samar

Published 11:29 AM, April 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Six soldiers were killed and 9 others wounded in a clash with communist rebels in Calbiga town in Samar on Tuesday, April 23.

According to a report from the military, troops from the 46th Infantry Battalion were in "hot pursuit" of members of the New People's Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, in the hinterlands of the town.

The firefight was still ongoing as of posting.

More to follow. – Rappler.com