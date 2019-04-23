Magnitude 6.1 Luzon earthquake: What we know so far
MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolted parts of Luzon on Monday, April 22.
Here's what we know so far.
What time did the quake strike and where was the epicenter?
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the epicenter of the earthquake was in Castillejos, Zambales. It struck at 5:11 pm.
Phivolcs also gave an initial magnitude of 5.7, then revised it to 6.1.
Which areas felt it?
Intensity VI
- San Marcelino, Subic, and Olongapo City in Zambales
- Floridablanca, Lubao, Porac, and Angeles City in Pampanga
Intensity V
- Castillejos and San Felipe in Zambales
- Magalang, Mexico, and San Fernando City in Pampanga
- Abucay, Balanga, and Mariveles in Bataan
- Malolos and Obando in Bulacan
- Indang in Cavite
- Lipa City in Batangas
- Tarlac City in Tarlac
- Makati City, Mandaluyong City, City of Manila, Quezon City, Pasay City, San Juan City, Taguig City, and Valenzuela City in Metro Manila
Intensity IV
- Meycauayan City, Plaridel, and San Jose del Monte City in Bulacan
- San Rafael in Tarlac
- Rosales and Villasis in Pangasinan
- Itogon and La Trinidad in Benguet
- Baguio City
- Kasibu in Nueva Vizcaya
- Gabaldon in Nueva Ecija
- San Mateo and Antipolo City in Rizal
- Bacoor, Imus, Maragondon, and Tagaytay City in Cavite
- Nasugbu in Batangas
- Caloocan City, Las Piñas City, Marikina City, and Pasig City in Metro Manila
Intensity III
- Marilao in Bulacan
- Santo Domingo Talavera, Cabanatuan City, Gapan City, and Palayan City in Nueva Ecija
- Maddela in Quirino
- Dingalan in Aurora
- Lucban in Quezon
- Santa Cruz and Calamba City in Laguna
- Carmona, Dasmariñas, General Trias, and Silang in Cavite
- San Nicolas and Talisay in Batangas
- Muntinlupa City in Metro Manila
Intensity II
- Baler in Aurora
Was there a tsunami threat?
None, according to Phivolcs.
Are aftershocks expected?
Yes. Phivolcs has recorded aftershocks, mostly in Zambales and Pampanga.
How many casualties have been reported?
There were 16 dead, 81 injured, and 14 missing as of Tuesday, April 23, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).
Rescue operations continued on Tuesday.
Which region and which province were hit hardest?
Central Luzon is the hardest-hit region. All of the dead, injured, and missing are so far from Central Luzon.
Pampanga is the hardest-hit province. It has been placed under a state of calamity.
What is the extent of the damage?
The NDRRMC said at least 29 buildings and other structures sustained damage. The Clark International Airport was among the damaged structures.
The government has yet to give an estimated cost of damage. But at the Clark International Airport alone, the earthquake caused around P30 million in damage, said Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.
What was the effect on transportation?
Flights to and from Clark were canceled. Railway operations were temporarily halted on Monday.
Number coding was lifted for public utility vehicles in Metro Manila on Tuesday, to ensure commuters would not get stranded. (READ: Filipinos tweet scenes from magnitude 6.1 earthquake in Luzon)
What was the effect on classes and work?
Classes were suspended in several areas and schools both on Monday and Tuesday.
For Tuesday, Malacañang suspended work for government employees in Metro Manila, while the Senate and the House of Representatives also ordered their own suspensions. The Supreme Court suspended work in all courts in Metro Manila and Central Luzon as well.
What is the impact on businesses?
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez told reporters on Tuesday that the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will release a report on damage and disruption in business operations in earthquake-hit areas.
As for consumer protection, Lopez said the DTI's price monitoring team will check groceries, supermarkets, and public markets in case prices are jacked up during panic buying.
What is the power situation?
Power outages hit several provinces, including Pangasinan, Pampanga, La Union, and Bataan. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines placed the Luzon grid under red and yellow alerts.
Power restoration is targeted within the week.
– Rappler.com
