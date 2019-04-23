The Department of Public Works and Highways says no damage was reported in national roads and bridges, and other infrastructure facilities in Mimaropa and Region 1

Published 2:15 PM, April 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Tuesday, April 23, that a road and a bridge in Pampanga have been closed to traffic due to damage from the strong earthquake that struck parts of Luzon on Monday, April 22.

The DPWH said no damage was reported in national roads and bridges, and other infrastructure facilities in Mimaropa and Region 1

In its 7 am advisory on Tuesday, April 23, the DPWH announced the following affected roads and bridges based on initial reports from its district engineering offices in the concerned regions.

Metro Manila

U.N. Avenue (front of Emilio Aguinaldo College) - One lane passable to all types of vehicles

Region 3

Mega Dike Access Road - Not passable from Dolores to Calibutbut/Maliwalo in Bacolor

Floridablanca Consuelo Bridge - Not passable

Sasmuan-Lubao bridge - Passable to light vehicles only

– Rappler.com