LIST: Buildings damaged by magnitude 6.1 Luzon earthquake
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – After a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck parts of Luzon on Monday, April 22, people were quick to post photos and videos of damaged buildings. (READ: How vulnerable is Manila to earthquakes?)
One of the critically damaged infrastructures was the Chuzon Supermarket in Puroc, Pampanga. Its collapse resulted in at least 5 deaths and several injuries.
At least 7 people were also injured at the Clark International Airport, which sustained damage following the earthquake.
An initial report from the Philippine National Police's National Operations Center showed that 29 houses and infrastructures were affected by the earthquake.
Based on initial reports, below are other buildings that sustained damage:
- Emilio Aguinaldo College in Ermita, Manila - tilted on building beside it
- City Public Safety Office in Balanga, Bataan - minor cracks
- Robinsons Galleria in Balanga, Bataan - one front wall with minor cracks
- Paombong Police Station, Bulacan Provincial Police Office - kitchen area affected
- Balagtas Police Station, Bulacan Provincial Police Office - comfort room affected
- Mabalacat Elementary School, Mabalacat City, Pampanga - one brick wall
- Chuzon Supermarket in Barangay San Vicente, Apalit, Pampanga - partially damaged
- Apong Fionang Building in Angeles City, Pampanga
- SM Olongapo
- PTT Mall in SCTEX - minimal crack
- San Agustin Church in Lubao, Pampanga
- Fortune Hong Kong restaurant in Balanga, Bataan – stairway with minor cracks
– Rappler.com
