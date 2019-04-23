Malls, schools, and churches sustain damage due to the earthquake

Published 9:31 PM, April 23, 2019

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – After a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck parts of Luzon on Monday, April 22, people were quick to post photos and videos of damaged buildings. (READ: How vulnerable is Manila to earthquakes?)

One of the critically damaged infrastructures was the Chuzon Supermarket in Puroc, Pampanga. Its collapse resulted in at least 5 deaths and several injuries.

At least 7 people were also injured at the Clark International Airport, which sustained damage following the earthquake.

An initial report from the Philippine National Police's National Operations Center showed that 29 houses and infrastructures were affected by the earthquake.

Based on initial reports, below are other buildings that sustained damage:

Emilio Aguinaldo College in Ermita, Manila - tilted on building beside it

City Public Safety Office in Balanga, Bataan - minor cracks

Robinsons Galleria in Balanga, Bataan - one front wall with minor cracks

Paombong Police Station, Bulacan Provincial Police Office - kitchen area affected

Balagtas Police Station, Bulacan Provincial Police Office - comfort room affected

Mabalacat Elementary School, Mabalacat City, Pampanga - one brick wall

Chuzon Supermarket in Barangay San Vicente, Apalit, Pampanga - partially damaged

Apong Fionang Building in Angeles City, Pampanga

SM Olongapo

PTT Mall in SCTEX - minimal crack

San Agustin Church in Lubao, Pampanga

Fortune Hong Kong restaurant in Balanga, Bataan – stairway with minor cracks

– Rappler.com