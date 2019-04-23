Magnitude 6.2 earthquake jolts Visayas
MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck parts of the Visayas at 1:37 pm on Tuesday, April 23.
In a bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Eastern Samar.
Intensity V was felt in Tacloban City, Leyte, and in Catbalogan City, Samar.
Phivolcs warned that damage and aftershocks are expected.
The Visayas earthquake hit just a day after a magnitude 6.1 tremor rocked parts of Luzon, causing deaths, injuries, and damage. – Rappler.com
