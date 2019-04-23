The epicenter of the Visayas earthquake on Tuesday, April 23, is located in Eastern Samar

Published 2:01 PM, April 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck parts of the Visayas at 1:37 pm on Tuesday, April 23.

In a bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Eastern Samar.

Intensity V was felt in Tacloban City, Leyte, and in Catbalogan City, Samar.

Phivolcs warned that damage and aftershocks are expected.

The Visayas earthquake hit just a day after a magnitude 6.1 tremor rocked parts of Luzon, causing deaths, injuries, and damage. – Rappler.com