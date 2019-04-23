The church’s CCTV recorded two men stealing a 55-inch flat screen TV from the Bishop’s house

BAGUIO, Philippines – Easter Sunday masses are filled to the rafters with the Baguio Cathedral being no exception, but this did not stop two people from stealing a large TV from the church premises on Sunday, April 21.

Rev. Marlon Urmasa complained to the police that at about 3:45 pm on Easter Sunday, the church’s CCTV recorded two men stealing a 55-inch flat screen TV from the Bishop’s house.

The suspects were later identified as Filber Mendoza, 22, and Samuel Ag-agwa, 35.

Police were able to arrest the two and they were brought to the police station. – Rappler.com