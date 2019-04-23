At least 81 people are also injured, while 14 are missing, as of Tuesday, April 23

Published 4:55 PM, April 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The death toll from the magnitude 6.1 earthquake that hit Luzon rose to 16 on Tuesday, April 23.

In a press release on Tuesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) gave the following breakdown of the number of fatalities:

5 at Chuzon Supermarket in Porac, Pampanga

7 in various barangays in Porac, Pampanga

2 in Lubao, Pampanga

1 in Angeles City, Pampanga

1 in San Marcelino, Zambales

At least 81 people were also injured, while 14 are missing, all in Central Luzon.

Rescue operations continued on Tuesday, particularly in hardest-hit Pampanga. The province has since been placed under a state of calamity.

According to the NDRRMC, the following are helping in the rescue and response operations:

155 Bureau of Fire Protection personnel with rescue trucks, fire trucks, and ambulances

138 Philippine National Police personnel

90 Philippine Air Force personnel

140 municipal disaster risk reduction and management personnel

The NDRRMC also said at least 29 buildings and other structures sustained damage.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has prepositioned 305,830 family food packs worth P110.9 million, as well as other food and non-food items worth P764.5 million. It also has standby funds amounting to P1.3 billion.

The earthquake struck at 5:11 pm on Monday, April 22, with the epicenter in Castillejos, Zambales. Aftershocks have been recorded, mostly in Zambales and Pampanga.

"The public is advised to be aware of the aftershocks, stay calm, familiarize [themselves with] the evacuation plan in [their] area, and keep posted on the latest and verified updates about earthquake information," said the NDRRMC. – Rappler.com