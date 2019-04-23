'Ang likelihood na hindi rin siya reliable, napakalaki,' says Vice President Leni Robredo of the matrix claiming journalists and human rights lawyer are planning to oust President Duterte

Published 8:40 PM, April 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo said the government should not be publicizing matrices alleging plots to remove President Rodrigo Duterte from power, especially if the information there are unproven.

Reporters asked the Vice President in Marawi City on Tuesday, April 23, to react to the matrix published by The Manila Times, linking journalists and human rights lawyers to an alleged plot to oust Duterte. Malacañang said the President himself was the source of this matrix.

“Wala naman kasing explanation kung paano sila nasama doon. Kaya naman parating with a grain of salt iyong pagtanggap natin ng balita. Pero, para kasi sa akin, sana hindi naglalabas ng mga ganito na hindi pa validated, kasi maraming mga reputation ng mga tao ang madadamay,” said Robredo.

(They didn’t give any explanation as to how these ended up in the matrix. That’s why we always take information like this with a grain of salt. But, for me, they should not release things like this that are not validated, because a lot of people’s reputation will be affected.)

“Sabi ko nga, hindi ito first time na nagpalabas ng matrix, na iyong una definitely hindi totoo, kasi iyong inclusion ko nga doon, hindi naman totoo. So ito, ang likelihood na hindi rin siya reliable, napakalaki,” she added.

(As I said, this isn’t the first time that a matrix was released. And the first one they released was not valid, because my supposed involvement there is not true. So the likelihood of this to be unreliable as well is very high.)

The media and human rights groups cited in the matrix – the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers, National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism, Rappler, and Vera Files – have all slammed the allegation as baseless.

Police chief General Oscar Albayalde already said the police will investigate the journalists and the lawyers in the matrix, without waiting for an official order from Malacañang. But Justice Secretary Menardo Guevera said there is no basis “for now” to probe into the matter.

This isn’t the first time the government claimed there is an ouster plot against the President.

Duterte himself has repeatedly accused the once-ruling Liberal Party, which Robredo chairs, of plotting against him.

The Vice President has been denying this, arguing the LP does not have the money nor the machinery for such an operation. – Rappler.com