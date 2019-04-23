LOOK: Heritage churches in Pampanga closed due to damage
PAMPANGA, Philippines – Several churches in Pampanga were damaged by the strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake that rocked parts of Luzon on Monday, April 22.
In a Facebook post late Monday, the Archdiocesan Committee on Church Heritage-Pampanga recommended the temporary closure of all heritage churches in the province pending inspection of their structural integrity.
Several other structures were also destroyed because of the earthquake. The province was severely-hit and was placed under state of calamity.
Rappler visited some of these churches:
1. Pio Church
Pio Church, located at Barangay Pio in Porac, Pampanga, had been standing strong since 1861, until now. Pio Church is believed to be the first circular chapel of its kind in the Philippines.
The posts that support the facade have crumbled due to the earthquake. The entrance was cordoned off by residents to prevent people from entering, as it may collapse anytime.
2. Santa Catalina de Alejandria Church
Also known as Porac Chuch, the Santa Catalina de Alejandria Church is a 19th century Baroque church in Porac, Pampanga.
It was among the structures that were severely damaged by the earthquake. Its octagonal bell tower collapsed.
3. Hacienda Dolores Church
The Hacienda Dolores Church was originally built for the Dolores family within their hacienda in the 1800s. The estate was eventually turned into a barangay.
Hacienda Dolores Church's side entrance was damaged.
4. Monasterio de Santa Clara
The perimeter wall of Monasterio de Santa Clara in Guagua was partially destroyed.
Galvanized iron sheets were placed in the meantime to secure the area.
5. San Agustin Church
Widely known as Lubao Church, the San Agustin Church in Lubao, Pampanga, was awarded as an Important Cultural Property by the National Museum in 2013 because of its architectural design.
The chuch was built in the 1600s by Augustinian friars.
After the earthquake, its belfry was partially damaged.
– Rappler.com
