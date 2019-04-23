Some perimeter walls are destroyed, while the inside of some homes have collapsed completely

Published 7:00 AM, April 24, 2019

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Several houses have been damaged, a few kilometers away from the ground zero of the Luzon earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga.

Some perimeter walls were destroyed, while the inside of some homes have collapsed completely. (READ: Death toll from Luzon earthquake rises to 16)

Aika Rey files this report.

AIKA REY, REPORTING: Nabulabog ang mundo ng mga residente dito sa Porac, Pampanga, matapos ang magnitude 6.1 na lindol nitong Lunes.

The lives of Porac residents were turned upside down after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake this Monday.

Sa Barangay Pio, dose-dosenang pamilya ang nasiraan ng tahanan dahil sa lakas ng lindol. Tipong parang sumasayaw daw ang mga dingding sa kanilang paningin.

In Barangay Pio, dozens of families’ homes were damaged because of the intensity of the earthquake. They say it seemed like walls were dancing in front of their eyes.

ZENAIDA CANLAS, BARANGAY PIO RESIDENT: Nasa harapan po kami ng bahay, 'buti wala kami sa loob. Tapos kasalukuyan po, ginugupitan ko 'yung apo ko. Bigla na lang ako bumalibag. Tatlong beses 'yun, tatayo ako ta's babalibag na naman ako. Muntik pa nga ako masagasaan ng tricycle. Sobrang lakas ng lindol.

I was in front of our house, thankfully we were not inside. I was cutting the hair of my grandchild when it happened. I tried to stand up, then fell again. It happened 3 times. I almost got hit by a tricycle. The earthquake was really strong.

Basta’t ’yung ’pag-ano ng ganun, bumagsak na talaga. Biglaan 'yun pagbagsak nun. Maririnig mo talaga 'yun. Parang inaalog talaga 'yung bahay namin.

When it happened, it just fell. It suddenly fell. You could hear it. It’s like our house was being shaken.

AIKA REY, REPORTING: Ayon sa Phivolcs, lampas 600 na aftershocks ang naitala matapos ang unang pagyanig noong Lunes. Ikinatakot naman ito ng mga pamilyang naninirahan malapit sa ground zero.

According to Phivolcs, over 600 aftershocks were recorded since the first tremor on Monday. Families living near ground zero feared for their lives.

MANDING SAN PEDRO, BARANGAY PIO RESIDENT: Kay Misis, sabi niya, maraming nasira 'tsaka itong bakod namin, awasak lahat. ’Yung mga kapatid ko, nasira mga bahay. Kami po, walang natira sa mga TV, mga gamit, plato, maraming nasira, kaya hanggang ngayon, naglilinis kami.

My wife said that a lot of our things are damaged, as well as our fence. They are all destroyed. Even my siblings’ homes were destroyed. We didn’t have anything left, no TV, no plates, nothing. A lot of our things were destroyed, so we're still cleaning up until now.

Dito po, baka mamayang gabi dito rin kami. Kasi po pagkatapos ng lindol na kuwan, kada dalawang oras, lindol pa po nung gabi na 'yun. Kaya dito nagsisigawan mga tao dito.

We might sleep here tonight. Because since the first earthquake, there were aftershocks every two hours. That’s why people are screaming.

AIKA REY, REPORTING: Maliban sa mga kabahayan, nagtamo rin ng sira ang mga simbahan at kalsada sa Pampanga. Bumagsak ang bell tower ng Porac Church matapos ang lindol, na siyang nagtulak sa Archdiocesan Committee on Church Heritage sa Pampanga upang irekomenda ang pagsasara ng mga heritage churches pansamantala.

Apart from the houses, churches and roads in Pampanga were damaged. The bell tower of Porac Church fell, prompting the Archdiocesan Committee on Church Heritage in Pampanga to recommend the temporary closure of heritage churches.

Ang mga rescue teams naman, lampas-isang araw nang naghahanap sa ground zero, kung saan tumumba ang 4-na-palapag na building ng Chuzon Supermarket.

Rescue teams, for their part, have been searching for life at ground zero for more than a day.

Ayon sa mga opisyal, nasa 5 na ang patay at 8 naman ang na-rescue mula sa gumuhong building. Umaasa pa rin ang mga rescuers sa posibilidad na may dalawa pang taong nasa ilalim nito.

Officials say 5 were found dead while 8 were rescued from the collapsed building. Rescuers cling to the possibility that there are two more persons alive under the rubble.

Aika Rey, Rappler, Pampanga. – Rappler.com