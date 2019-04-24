3 campaigners killed in Baguio road crash
BAGUIO, Philippines – Three persons were killed when the jeepney they were riding lost its brakes along Suello Village in Km 3, Asin Road, and hit a riprap wall Tuesday morning, April 23.
The jeepney driven by Leander Vergara, 23, was reportedly rented by a Baguio politician, and the 18 passengers were his campaigners.
Authorities were yet verify the names of the 3 who were pinned and killed on the spot.
The 15 injured were brought to the Baguio General Hospital.
The jeep, which carried the Baguio-Crystal Cave route and bore the plate number ACK-342, was going to Asin in Tuba, Benguet for the campaign when it lost its brakes, hit the wall, and turned on its right side. – Rappler.com
