Boracay marks the first anniversary of its April 26 closure with a week of environment-friendly activities celebrating the rehabilitation of the island

Published 10:29 AM, April 24, 2019

AKLAN, Philippines – Boracay Island will mark the first anniversary of its April 26 closure with week-long events celebrating the ongoing rehabilitation of the world-famous tourist destination.

Here's what you need to know about Sustainability Week themed "Love Boracay: Celebrate, Rehabilitate" which seeks to generate environmental awareness among residents, tourists, and stakeholders. (READ: Boracay: Paradise reborn?)

The festivities begin on April 26 with Zumba at the beach at Station 2 and the Ati-Atihan Sadsad/Salubungan as early as 6 am.

New lifeguard towers donated by Globe Telecom will be inaugurated in front of D’Mall D’Boracay at 9 am.

This is followed by Boracay Pinta Layag at 10 am, and a forum on marine tourism and sustaining Boracay at Casa Pilar Beach Resort at 1 pm. The Boracay Food Fest and Summer Retro Night will start at 4 pm.

On April 27, there will be a forum on green buildings and designs and art installation from 9 am to 12 noon at City Mall Boracay, followed by a water festival from 1 pm to 6 pm. The day will end with Arts and Music Night from 1 pm to 12 midnight at Mad Monkey Road.

On April 28, volunteers are invited to join Clean Up Day from 6 am to 8 am at the Boracay main beach (Station 1 to Station 3), Bolabog Beach (Ati Village to New Bolabog Road), and the interior areas of Yapak, Manoc-Manoc, and Balabag villages.

The public can also learn all about the "The War at the Beachfront" of Project Boracay Enhanced Security Strategy and Tactics (BESST), Zero Waste Island, and join the containing marine debris discussion from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Manoc-Manoc gym.

The food fest in Bolabog Road will kick off on April 28. The event will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm, until May 1.

Other signature tourism events scheduled on April 30 to May 1 are the Drone Film Festival and Dive Fest, including a dive cleanup.

On May 1, the Month of the Ocean themed “Free the Seas from Marine Debris” will be celebrated with the tagging and release of rehabilitated sea turtles in Puka Beach, the launch of the "Say No to Plastic Straw" campaign, and discussions on marine tourism. These events will be held from 6 am to 3 pm.

Also on May 1, there will be an installation of Green Fins Information, Education and Communication materials in Ilig-Iligan, Puka Beach and the Bolabog area from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The celebration will be capped by the Dive Fest Awards Night in Tindahan it Boracay in Manoc-Manoc, and the Ocean Jam at the Laketown main road in the evening.

Love Boracay takes the place of the popular Laboracay or the Labor Day weekend that used to be held on the island prior to its temporary closure last year. – Rappler.com