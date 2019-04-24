Ex-cop Acierto ordered arrested by Manila court over shabu shipment
MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 35 has issued an arrest warrant against controversial ex-policeman Eduardo Acierto over a charge of drug importation in connection with the two magnetic lifters intercepted at the Manila International Container Port (MICP) in 2018.
Branch 35 issued the arrest warrants on April 12 against Acierto and 7 others, which include dismissed Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) deputy chief Ismael Fajardo, and resigned customs intelligence officer Jimmy Guban over their alleged involvement in the smuggling of P2.4 billion worth of shabu.
Judge Maria Bernardita Santos also issued warrants of arrest against Chan Yee Wah, Zhou Quan/Zhang Quan, consignees Vedasto Cabral Baraquel Jr and his wife Maria Lagrimas Catipan of Vecaba Trading, and Emily Luquingan, the ex-wife of Hsu Chun Chung.
Acierto recently came out in a clandestine media interview accusing President Rodrigo Duterte’s former economic adviser Michael Yang of having links to the drug trade. Malacañang has strongly denied Acierto’s accusations, and the Philippine National Police (PNP) has cleared Yang despite Acierto’s supposed intelligence information.
The Department of Justice charged the 8 after finding probable cause that they were linked to the smuggling of drugs.
It was Guban who implicated Acierto, telling a Senate investigation that the latter trained him to facilitate the shipment of the magnetic lifters later believed to be packed with shabu – including renting a warehouse, and using a fall guy as supposed mastermind.
The graft complaint against former Bureau of Customs (BOC) chief and now Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Isidro Lapeña has been transmitted to the Office of the Ombudsman. – Rappler.com
We keep you informed because you matter
We tell you the stories that matter. We ask, we probe, we explain.
But as we strive to do all this and speak truth to power, we face constant threats to our independence.
Help us make a difference through free and fearless journalism. With your help, you enable us to keep providing you with our brand of compelling and investigative work.
Joining Rappler PLUS allows us to build communities of action with you. PLUS members will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join exclusive online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.