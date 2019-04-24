The Manila Regional Trial Court issues arrest warrants against Acierto and 7 others

Published 11:52 AM, April 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 35 has issued an arrest warrant against controversial ex-policeman Eduardo Acierto over a charge of drug importation in connection with the two magnetic lifters intercepted at the Manila International Container Port (MICP) in 2018.

Branch 35 issued the arrest warrants on April 12 against Acierto and 7 others, which include dismissed Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) deputy chief Ismael Fajardo, and resigned customs intelligence officer Jimmy Guban over their alleged involvement in the smuggling of P2.4 billion worth of shabu.

Judge Maria Bernardita Santos also issued warrants of arrest against Chan Yee Wah, Zhou Quan/Zhang Quan, consignees Vedasto Cabral Baraquel Jr and his wife Maria Lagrimas Catipan of Vecaba Trading, and Emily Luquingan, the ex-wife of Hsu Chun Chung.

Acierto recently came out in a clandestine media interview accusing President Rodrigo Duterte’s former economic adviser Michael Yang of having links to the drug trade. Malacañang has strongly denied Acierto’s accusations, and the Philippine National Police (PNP) has cleared Yang despite Acierto’s supposed intelligence information.

The Department of Justice charged the 8 after finding probable cause that they were linked to the smuggling of drugs.

It was Guban who implicated Acierto, telling a Senate investigation that the latter trained him to facilitate the shipment of the magnetic lifters later believed to be packed with shabu – including renting a warehouse, and using a fall guy as supposed mastermind.

The graft complaint against former Bureau of Customs (BOC) chief and now Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Isidro Lapeña has been transmitted to the Office of the Ombudsman. – Rappler.com