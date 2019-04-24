DNA test results obtained by Rappler show DNA traces of self-confessed killer Renato Llenes are found on the scissors used to kill Cebu teen Christine Lee Silawan

Published 5:38 PM, April 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) said the DNA traces of self-confessed suspect Renato Llenes were found on the scissors believed to have been used to murder 17-year-old Christine Lee Silawan in Cebu.

“Mixed DNA profile (male and female) was generated matching with the suspect and the victim obtained from the pair of scissors,” read the summary of the DNA tests performed by the PNP crime lab obtained by Rappler on Wednesday, April 24.

JUST IN: PNP Crime lab tests confirm DNA of Silawan slay suspect Renato Llenes to be present in the scissors and sharpening knife used in the killing of the teen. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/yaSFMJHgwL — Rambo Talabong (@rambotalabong) April 24, 2019

According to the report, Lllenes' DNA was also present in the sharpening knife used in the killing: "Male DNA profile was generated from the long sharpening knife matching with suspect."

According to PNP spokesman Colonel Bernard Banac, this would further bolster their case against Llenes, who earlier said he used scissors to stab Silawan to death after learning the minor had a boyfriend.

More to follow. – Rappler.com