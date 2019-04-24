Countries send condolences after earthquakes in PH
MANILA, Philippines – Countries sent their condolences to the Philippines after earthquakes recently rocked the Philippine island groups of Luzon and the Visayas, killing at least 16 people.
"We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims of yesterday's earthquake," said US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim in a tweet on Tuesday, April 23.
Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda also said Japan "would like to extend our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased" after the recent earthquakes in Luzon and the Visayas.
"As a country that has been tackling with earthquakes, Japan is ready to provide assistance needed by the Philippines to the extent possible. We sincerely wish for the early recovery of the disaster-affected regions," Haneda said.
The Vatican's ambassador to the Philippines, papal nuncio Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, told church-run Radio Veritas that the Catholic Church is "very close to the victims, those people affected" by the Luzon earthquake.
"We pray that all the possible help will be provided with good spirit," Caccia said.
At least 16 people died, 81 were injured, and 14 remain missing after the magnitude 6.1 Luzon earthquake on Monday, April 22.
No fatalities have been reported due to the magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck the Visayas on Tuesday. – Rappler.com
We keep you informed because you matter
We tell you the stories that matter. We ask, we probe, we explain.
But as we strive to do all this and speak truth to power, we face constant threats to our independence.
Help us make a difference through free and fearless journalism. With your help, you enable us to keep providing you with our brand of compelling and investigative work.
Joining Rappler PLUS allows us to build communities of action with you. PLUS members will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join exclusive online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.