Published 7:50 PM, April 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Countries sent their condolences to the Philippines after earthquakes recently rocked the Philippine island groups of Luzon and the Visayas, killing at least 16 people.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims of yesterday's earthquake," said US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim in a tweet on Tuesday, April 23.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda also said Japan "would like to extend our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased" after the recent earthquakes in Luzon and the Visayas.

"As a country that has been tackling with earthquakes, Japan is ready to provide assistance needed by the Philippines to the extent possible. We sincerely wish for the early recovery of the disaster-affected regions," Haneda said.

The Vatican's ambassador to the Philippines, papal nuncio Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, told church-run Radio Veritas that the Catholic Church is "very close to the victims, those people affected" by the Luzon earthquake.

"We pray that all the possible help will be provided with good spirit," Caccia said.

At least 16 people died, 81 were injured, and 14 remain missing after the magnitude 6.1 Luzon earthquake on Monday, April 22.

No fatalities have been reported due to the magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck the Visayas on Tuesday. – Rappler.com