Felipe 'Ipe' Salvosa II protested the publication of a story linking 3 media organizations, including Rappler, and a lawyers' group to an alleged plot to oust President Duterte

Published 9:32 AM, April 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The managing editor of The Manila Times resigned on Wednesday, April 24, two days after the newspaper owner insisted on publishing a story linking media organizations to an ouster plot against President Duterte.

Felipe “Ipe” Salvosa II tendered his resignation after Times owner and chairman emeritus Dante Ang fumed over Salvosa’s post on his Facebook wall questioning the story of “matrix” story of Ang that identified the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism, Vera Files, Rappler, and the National Union People's Lawyers as being involved in a plot to oust Duterte.

Ang asked Felipe to leave, to which Felipe said he was ready anyway with his resignation on the day the story came out.

Felipe, a journalism professor and coordinator of the journalism program of the University of Santo Tomas, confirmed to Rappler that he’s left The Times.

“I want to be able to teach and still look my students straight in the eye,” Felipe told Rappler.

In his Facebook and Twitter post on the day the Times came out with Ang's story, Felipe wrote: "A diagram is by no means an evidence of "destabilization" or an "ouster plot." It is a very huge stretch for anyone to accuse PCIJ, Vera Files and Rappler of actively plotting to unseat the President. I know people there and they are not coup plotters." (READ: False: 'Ouster plot' against President Duterte)

Felipe said he had protested the publication of the story due to its many loopholes, but Ang insisted on running it.

Salvosa was appointed managing editor on July 1, 2016, at the same time that Duterte became president. Prior to this, he had worked with the Manila office of the London-based Financial Times and served as reporter then research head of BusinessWorld for 12 years.

Ang is Duterte's special envoy for international public relations.

It was Ang's son, Times president and CEO Klink Ang, who hired Salvosa for the post. – Rappler.com