At least 2 dead in Bulacan helicopter crash
MANILA, Philippines – A helicopter crashed in Malolos City, Bulacan, on Thursday, April 25, killing at least two people.
According to the police report obtained by Rappler, "an accidental helicopter crash" killed two men who were immediately declared dead at the crash site in Barangay Anilao.
Another victim was rushed to the "nearest hospital."
The helicopter was identified by its code RP C8098. It was described as a "total wreck."
More details to follow. – Rappler.com
