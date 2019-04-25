Here is a glimpse of the panic and destruction inside the Chuzon Supermarket in Porac, Pampanga, as shown in CCTV footage

Published 7:55 PM, April 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – CCTV cameras momentarily captured the scene of chaos inside the Chuzon Supermarket in Porac, Pampanga, before the building collapsed during the magnitude 6.1 earthquake on Monday, April 22.

In a video obtained by Rappler, employees are seen organizing stocks before the intense shaking toppled products from supermarket shelves. The employees ran toward the direction of the camera.

Another video shows a different area also filled with products. The walls collapsed.

In both videos, the footage went black, with "No Signal" flashed onscreen.

Of the 15 fatalities in Pampanga, 5 were recovered from the rubble of the Chuzon Supermarket.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered Interior Secretary Eduardo Año to find out whether "shortcuts" in the construction of the supermarket led to its collapse.

Año informed Duterte that local government units have been ordered to temporarily suspend the business permits of other Chuzon stores while engineers assess their structural integrity.

Chuzon Supermarket is owned by businessman Samuel Chu. It has 4 other branches in Pampanga, located in Sto Tomas, Apalit, Guagua, and Floridablanca; a branch in Gerona, Tarlac; and another in Mariveles, Bataan. – with reports from Aika Rey and Pia Ranada/Rappler.com