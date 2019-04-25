President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered all branches of the supermarket in Pampanga closed after the branch in Porac collapsed and killed several people

Published 10:45 PM, April 25, 2019

PAMPANGA, Philippines – The Chuzon Supermarket branch in Apalit town in this province had been operating without business permit from the municipal government since 2018.

The Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) disclosed this in the latest earthquake situation report it issued late afternoon on Thursday, April 25.

The PDRRMO said the municipal government had found out that the grocery store’s building had unfinished base micro-filling.

“Business permit of the said establishment was revoked from 2018 up to present due to the status / integrity of the building. The management of the business establishment has been operating without the benefit of Mayor’s/ Business permit in spite of the letters set by the authorities to cease and desist in its operation,” the report said.

Government engineers observed “new cracks on the front portion of the establishment,” the PDRRMO also said.

Earlier, it was observed that the Chuzon Supermarket building in Apalit and the Dr. Lim’s Hospital building “were leaning toward each other” as a result of the magnitude 6.1 earthquake on April 22 .

In Guagua town, the Chuzon Supermarket sustained cracks on the wall.

The grocery store’s branch in Sto Tomas town had no reported damage but it was closed temporarily upon the recommendation of the provincial government to carry out an inspection. President Rodrigo Duterte had ordered the closure of all the establishment’s branches.

The PDRRMO’s updated report placed the number of earthquake-related casualties in Pampanga at 13. Eleven perished in Porac town, where most of fatalities were buried under the rubbles of the collapsed Chuzon Supermarket, and two in Lubao town.

The office said 1,268 residential buildings, mostly in Porac and Floridablanca towns, were totally damaged, while 567 houses sustained partial damage.

In the towns of Porac, Lubao, Floridablanca, Guagua, Sasmuan, Santa Rita, Bacolor, and Mexico, 608 families or 3,306 individuals had been evacuated.

In the capital city of San Fernando, 17 schools had partial damage that need to be repaired before the start of the next school year. These include:

Pampanga High School

Saguin Integrated School

Dolores Elementary School

San Fernando Elementary School

Sindalan Elementary School

Gloria 2 Day Care Center

San Nicolas Integrated School

Camp Olivas Elementary School

Telabastagan Integrated School

Pandaras Elementary School

Baliti Integrated School

Sto. Nino Elementary School

Sta. Lucia Integrated School

Pulungbulu Integrated School

San Juan South Elementary School

San Pedro Integrated School

Juliana Elementary School

Several school buildings were also partially damaged in other parts of this province. – Rappler.com