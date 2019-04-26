From water to telecommunications, various companies under the Ayala conglomerate are reaching out to affected communities in Pampanga

Published 7:19 PM, April 26, 2019

Makati, Philippines – Ayala Corporation extended help to around 1,000 families in Pampanga who were heavily affected by the magnitude 6.1 earthquake in Luzon as part of its agreement to aid the provincial government in its rehabilitation efforts.

Through its Ayala Foundation, Inc. (AFI), the company donated 20,000 galvanized iron sheets and 20,000 pieces of plywood to Guagua, Porac, and Lubao on Thursday, April 25.

The materials will will be distributed in the coming days.

Ayala chairman & chief executive officer Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala also said in a statment on Thursday it was "imperative" for them to provide shelter to the affected families.

"As in most disasters, it is the poor that is worst affected,” he added. (READ: How you can help Aetas in earthquake-hit Pampanga)

Ayala President and chief operating officer Fernando Zobel de Ayala added the destroyed houses may not have been built to quality structural standards.

AFI is also working with various partners such as the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation to extend its relief operations to Aeta schools and communities in the mountainous parts of Porac.

Ayala Land's Alviera and Makati Development Corp emergency response and safety teams were also sent to assist in ongoing operations in Porac, where a Chuzon supermarket had collapsed.

The company's Manila Water Foundation (MWF) also doled out 1,000 units of 5-gallon water bottles to the affected families.

MWF will also be providing water to 9 hard-hit barangays, namely:

Babo Pangulo

Babo Sacan

Cangatba

Diaz

Mancatian

Manibaug Libutad

Pio

Planas

Pulung Santol

The conglomerate's telecommunication arm, Globe Telecom, also set up Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charging stations in 3 sites in Porac. Globe said it has also restored mobile and broadband signal in the province. – Rappler.com