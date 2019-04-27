Rappler Talk: How Pinatubo lahar affected Pampanga during the April 22 earthquake
MANILA, Philippines – On Monday, April 22, parts of Luzon were jolted by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Castillejos, Zambales. But Pampanga was the hardest-hit province, with the local government declaring a state of calamity following the tremor. (READ: OCD: 'No signs of life' under Chuzon Supermarket Pampanga rubble)
Rappler reporter Aika Rey speaks to Mahar Lagmay, University of the Philippines (UP) Resilience Institute Executive Director, on the impact of the earthquake in Pampanga and the factors that led to it.
Lagmay heads the UP Nationwide Operational Assessment of Hazards (NOAH) Center, which used to be a project of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST). He is also an academician at the National Academy of Science and Technology and a professor at the UP National Institute of Geological Sciences.
He had received several awards for his work on natural hazards. In 2015, Lagmay was the first Asian to receive the Plinius Medal from the European Geosciences Union.
Tune in to Rappler Talk on Saturday, April 27, at 11 am. – Rappler.com
