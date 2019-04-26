'When...Duterte says to his soldiers in Mindanao you are to shoot women in the vagina, did anyone say anything?' asks former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein

Published 8:07 PM, April 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Former United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein continued to call out government leaders over their inaction on human rights violations as he aimed the spotlight on what he described as the “dangerous silence” of world leaders against profanity-laced remarks.

Speaking at a panel discussion during the launch of TrialWatch, a Clooney Foundation for Justice Project, Zeid questioned world leaders’ silence over Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s degrading order to shoot women in the vagina.

“When [Philippine President] Rodrigo Duterte says to his soldiers in Mindanao you are to shoot women in the vagina, did anyone say anything? Did any prime minister in Europe say anything?” Zeid asked on Thursday night, April 25.

“We won’t expect and ask the President of the United States to say anything but others – why are they not saying anything…. There is a sort of political establishment of people who should be saying something and are not saying something,” he added.

Duterte had made the controversial remark during a gathering with former New People’s Army members in February 2018, where he joked that soldiers will be given a new order against female rebels.

“Order bag-o ni mayor. Di lang daw mo patyon. Pusilon lang mo sa bisong arong –’ Og wa na ma’y bisong, wa na ma’y silbi.”

(There’s a new order coming from Mayor. We won’t kill you. We will just shoot your vagina, so that – if there is no vagina, it would be useless.)

Zeid, who had previously been the subject of Duterte's rants, earlier made headlines when he suggested Duterte undergo a "psychiatric evaluation" after the latter targeted UN rapporteurs in speeches.

Zeid had also been critical of US President Donald Trump, particularly his policy of separating migrant children from their parents as they crossed the US border.

During the panel discussion, Zeid said that the lack of accountability among world leaders could allow human rights violations to flourish. The former UN rights chief likewise warned that the “cacophony of sound” most people were often exposed to on the internet masked world leaders’ silence.

“We log on, you switch on, and pick up your handheld [cell phone] and it's just constant sound. It screens us from a dangerous silence that exists and that silence is at a level of heads of states, of governments. They don’t call each other out,” Zeid said.

During his stint as UN human rights commissioner, Zeid's strong remarks, similar to those raised during the event, had earned him criticism as they supposedly antagonized countries. Others, though, have argued that being the UN’s human rights chief is a job that typically requires harsh criticism of governments.

The former UN human rights commissioner urged that data and information gained from TrialWatch be used to hold leaders accountable.

“In addition to the facts…. We go after leaders that should be saying something and we need to somehow sort of frame that using the data that would be produced by TrialWatch and its justice index and get that to be a little bit more courageous,” he said.

TrialWatch, an initiative started by American actor and businessman Clooney and international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney wants to monitor trials targeting journalists, LGBTQ persons, women and girls, religious minorities, and human rights defenders.

It also aims to offer protection to those in trial by increasing public exposure of cases. TrialWatch sets out to do this by training trial monitors, developing a global justice index, and “shedding a light” on what happens in courts all over the world. – Rappler.com