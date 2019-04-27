The pilot was conducting an aerial spraying activity when his plane got entangled in a high-tension wire in a banana plantation, says the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines

Published 12:17 PM, April 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A pilot died after his plane hit a live wire as he conducted aerial spraying in a banana plantation in Davao del Norte on Saturday morning, April 27.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported the death of the pilot in a statement on Saturday, but withheld his identity pending official notification of the family.

CAAP said the incident happened at 6:53 am on Saturday, and that the pilot died on the spot.

“Initial investigations showed that the pilot must have been blinded by the glare of the rising sun causing him to hit and get entangled in a high-tension wire in the banana plantation located in Barangays Kasilak and Mangalcal in the towns of Carmen and Panabo, respectively,” CAAP said.

The pilot flew a Grumman G-164 Ag Cat, a single-engine biplane agricultural aircraft.

CAAP Director General Captain Jim C. Sydiongco dispatched Aircraft Accident and Incident Inquiry Board (AAIIB) investigators to the site to assess the accident. – Rappler.com