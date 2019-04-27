The regulatory board says it made the decision due to 'public clamor'

Published 2:33 PM, April 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is now allowing pets in public utility vehicles (PUVs).

In a memorandum signed April 15, the LTFRB amended the terms and conditions of Certificate of Public Convenience for PUVs.

The memorandum effectively allowed bringing of pets inside PUVs under the following conditions:

The animals should be placed inside carriers or cages at a "designated animal compartment" of the PUV if there are other passengers inside.

If there are no other passengers, pets maybe allowed to be carried by the owner as long as they are "free from foul odor"

Safety, convenience and comfort of the passenger shall not be in any way sacrificed

The memorandum said that the owner of the animal shall be responsible for any damage the pet may cause, such as cleaning of the PUV if deemed applicable. (READ: The 15 passengers you'll meet on a Philippine jeepney)

Prior to the amendment, the LTFRB did not allow carrying animals inside PUVs, except for fowls.

LTFRB said that the amendment was done because of the "public clamor particularly from the group of pet owners/lovers" who consistently appealed to the board to allow pets inside PUVs.

The memorandum was signed by Chairman Martin Delgra III and board members Ronaldo Corpus and retired general Antonio Gardiola Jr. – Rappler.com