LTFRB now allows pets in public vehicles
MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is now allowing pets in public utility vehicles (PUVs).
In a memorandum signed April 15, the LTFRB amended the terms and conditions of Certificate of Public Convenience for PUVs.
The memorandum effectively allowed bringing of pets inside PUVs under the following conditions:
- The animals should be placed inside carriers or cages at a "designated animal compartment" of the PUV if there are other passengers inside.
- If there are no other passengers, pets maybe allowed to be carried by the owner as long as they are "free from foul odor"
- Safety, convenience and comfort of the passenger shall not be in any way sacrificed
The memorandum said that the owner of the animal shall be responsible for any damage the pet may cause, such as cleaning of the PUV if deemed applicable. (READ: The 15 passengers you'll meet on a Philippine jeepney)
Prior to the amendment, the LTFRB did not allow carrying animals inside PUVs, except for fowls.
LTFRB said that the amendment was done because of the "public clamor particularly from the group of pet owners/lovers" who consistently appealed to the board to allow pets inside PUVs.
The memorandum was signed by Chairman Martin Delgra III and board members Ronaldo Corpus and retired general Antonio Gardiola Jr. – Rappler.com
We keep you informed because you matter
We tell you the stories that matter. We ask, we probe, we explain.
But as we strive to do all this and speak truth to power, we face constant threats to our independence.
Help us make a difference through free and fearless journalism. With your help, you enable us to keep providing you with our brand of compelling and investigative work.
Joining Rappler PLUS allows us to build communities of action with you. PLUS members will receive our editorial newsletters and industry reports, get to join exclusive online conversations with our award-winning journalists, and be part of our monthly events.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.